Overnight rollover crash under investigation

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash just off of I-35 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Larpenteur Avenue off the I-35E exit.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene found a vehicle ended up on its roof and also went off the road.

The State Patrol hasn’t said if anyone was injured during the crash, which happened in St. Paul.

