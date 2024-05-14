Overnight rollover crash injures two in Minneapolis

Two people were injured early Tuesday after their car rolled over into a light pole.

Minneapolis police officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to a report of a rolled-over vehicle at 12:54 a.m. around Lowry Ave and Dupont Ave.

Police say officers found a vehicle had rolled over and crashed into a light pole, injuring two occupants, an adult female and an adult male. The woman was transported to a hospital for her injuries, while the man was treated at the scene by emergency medical services. Both injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officers believe alcohol did not play a role in the crash, and no arrests have been made.