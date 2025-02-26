Overnight house fire in St. Louis Park under investigation

The cause of a St. Louis Park house fire, which prompted the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to respond, is being investigated.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on North Street off Taft Avenue. Smoke and flames were seen rising from inside the house.

First responders from both St. Louis Park and Hopkins were called in. The fire was put out after crews broke windows to spray water inside.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the fire and police departments for additional details and will provide updates here as they are received.