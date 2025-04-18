Overnight chase ends in crash, 1 arrest

An investigation is underway in Minneapolis after a vehicle crashed near the Guthrie Theater during the overnight hours.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the crash scene – at Chicago Avenue and 2nd Street – shortly after midnight Friday morning. The SUV was eventually pulled up an embankment by a tow truck after it crashed along the river.

Minneapolis police say the crash happened after their officers helped Robbinsdale police during a chase.

One person is in custody, but no other details about what led up to the chase, or details about the person arrested, have been provided.

No word at this time if anyone was injured. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for details and will update this article as information becomes available.