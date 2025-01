Overdose deaths from December down from December 2023

Overdose deaths in Minnesota were down in December 2024 compared to December 2023, according to the Minnesota Health Department (MHD).

December 2023 had 69 suspected overdose deaths, while last December had 52, reported MHD.

Since 2021, the number of overdose deaths has gone down about 48% over the past three years. The MHD reports the suspected deaths are, year to date, 1,380 in 2021, about 1,200 in 2022, about 970 in 2023 and about 810 in 2024.