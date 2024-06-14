Over 300 layoffs after closure of Charter customer service center in Rochester

American telecommunications and media company, Charter Communications, announced Friday a permanent closure of its customer contact center and layoffs for 330 employees in Rochester.

Charter Communications — also known as Spectrum — sent a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development notifying a permanent building closure at the Rochester location, DEED said.

As part of the announcement, 330 employees will be laid off starting on Aug. 15.

A Charter spokesperson said operations will be transitioned to different locations in the U.S.

Employees from the Rochester location have the option to transfer with relocation benefits, and those who don’t will get severance benefits.

“Our goal is to retain as much talent and experience as possible,” Charter Communications said.

No employees from the Rochester location were union members, and Charter does not recognize “bumping rights,” which allow employees to replace other employees based on seniority.