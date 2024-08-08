Over 240 stolen signs recovered in Alexandria

Police in Alexandria said they have recovered over 240 signs that had been stolen over the course of several months

On Wednesday, police said they searched a house on the 700 block of Le Homme Dieu Heights. The search came after a months-long investigation into multiple reports of stolen signs ranging from political campaign signs to real estate, special events and advertising.

According to police, over 240 signs were recovered during their search, and they will be returned to their owners. However, police say this may take some time and asked owners to be patient.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made, however, police say reports are being sent to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for review.