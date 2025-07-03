Over 2,200 boxes of NARCAN dispensed from Minneapolis vending machine in its 1st year

After installing a NARCAN vending machine last year, the city of Minneapolis has dispensed over 2,200 boxes of the drug, leading city officials to install another machine in May.

The first vending machine was installed at Minneapolis’ Fire Station 21 in 2024 as part of a pilot program from the Health Department.

The city stated that, following the success of the first machine, a second was installed in May at Fire Station 14 on the Northside.

“This machine is saving lives, and, for many, it’s the first step on the road to recovery,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “I couldn’t be prouder of the opioid response work across our city. This is what resident-first innovation looks like: multiple agencies working together to provide real change in our communities.”

The vending machines are free to use, with no questions asked for those who wish to acquire them. Each machine holds up to 100 boxes, each containing two doses of NARCAN. The machines are restocked weekly.

“Our community fire stations have always been places where people can seek help without judgment,” said Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. “NARCAN offers individuals struggling a second chance at life and a path toward recovery when they’re ready. If you’re struggling, remember, you matter, and we’re here to help.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with opioid and substance abuse, the city has a number of resources available to help: