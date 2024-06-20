Over 1 million gallons of water released in Cokato after fire hydrant vandalism

Over 1 million gallons of water were depleted due to the vandalism of fire hydrants in the city of Cokato over the weekend.

The Cokato Fire Department states they were called out from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday for multiple fire hydrants that were opened throughout the city. The department says they were already working on a serious car crash in the area.

Authorities say this has happened in the past but this most recent time wasted over 1 million gallons of water and caused homes to have minimal water pressure early Sunday morning.

The department noted that this can wreck roads and property and bring about potential flooding concerns.

“This is no joke, this is a serious matter and if juveniles are involved they need to be held responsible for this. This is depleting our water supply in town, which can be a major threat if a fire would occur… Not only would these adults/juveniles be held accountable, but quite possibly the parents of juveniles would be responsible in court,” said the Cokato Fire Department. “Talk with your kids inform them this is not a joke this could harm lives of not only our citizens but also our Firefighters.”

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600.