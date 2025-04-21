Otter Tail County crash leaves 69-year-old man dead

A man in his 60s is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County on Sunday evening.

Around 5:05 p.m., a Honda Accent was heading northbound on Highway 78 in Otter Tail Township when the vehicle drove off the road and rolled before landing on its roof, according to a report from the State Patrol.

The driver and sole occupants of the car, a 68-year-old Otter Tail man, died as a result of the crash, State Patrol said. His name has not been released yet.

