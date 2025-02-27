Organizers prepare for this weekend’s Bedrace for Bridging event at Buck Hill

Mattresses will once again be sliding down Buck Hill this weekend for the Bedrace for Bridging Fundraiser.

The event raises money for the non-profit, which helps families get furniture and other household items as they transition out of homelessness.

Kelsey Christensen heard from event organizers on Thursday morning about the fun weekend ahead, as well as the impact it makes in the community.

CLICK HERE for race day schedule, which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.