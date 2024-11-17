Organization holds ‘Community Give Back Day’ to help pets get the food and supplies they need
A local organization is working to ensure every pet has the food and supplies they need.
The Bond Between hosted Community Give Back Day on Sunday to celebrate the spirit of giving in Minnesota.
The nonprofit formerly known as Secondhand Hounds runs a food shelf for pets. Organizers say Community Give Back Day occurs twice per year and the items are donated from companies and community members.
Attendees could choose from 200 bins of toys, clothes and accessories for dogs.