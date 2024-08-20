Open Streets to host events with Uptown, Lyndale and West Broadway neighborhood groups

Anyone not wanting to attend the opening weekend of the Minnesota State Fair can instead opt to join Minneapolis neighbors during the Open Streets event, which begins Saturday.

Over the course of a month, Open Streets will be holding three separate events in a partnership with some neighborhood associations, including Uptown, Lyndale and West Broadway.

This weekend, the first event will be held in Uptown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Lyndale Avenue South between 22nd and 36th streets west. There, hundreds of vendors, as well as food trucks and a “Back to School Jam” that will include backpack giveaways at Painter Park will be held.

The other two events will be held during the same hours, but on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 with the West Broadway Business Coalition and Lyndale Neighborhood Association, respectively.

The West Broadway event will take place between Lyndale and Penn Avenues North, and the Lyndale will be held on Nicollet Avenue between West 31st and 46th streets.