One person injured in Friday night shooting

One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a reported shooting in St. Paul.

St. Paul police officers were called to a residence on the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue for a report of a shooting.

The callers who told police about the shooting said one person was injured and being driven to the hospital by someone in a personal vehicle. The injury that person received was determined to not be life-threatening.

Officers were holding the scene at midnight continuing to look for evidence and collect information from witnesses.

No arrests or other injuries have been announced by police.