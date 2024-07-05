One person injured in Friday night shooting
One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a reported shooting in St. Paul.
St. Paul police officers were called to a residence on the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue for a report of a shooting.
The callers who told police about the shooting said one person was injured and being driven to the hospital by someone in a personal vehicle. The injury that person received was determined to not be life-threatening.
Officers were holding the scene at midnight continuing to look for evidence and collect information from witnesses.
No arrests or other injuries have been announced by police.