One person injured in attempted robbery, St. Paul Police investigating

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and assault involving a knife that left one person injured Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to the incident at an Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Payne Avenue around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one employee with a cut to his arm.

The employee was reported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

In their investigation, St. Paul police said an adult male suspect had entered the store and attempted to rob it. The manager argued with the suspect before another employee noticed the altercation and came to help.

Officers said that’s when the suspect pulled out a “large knife” and cut or stabbed the employee in the arm, fleeing on foot.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.