Olmsted County judge denies former trooper’s motion to dismiss manslaughter charges in death of Owatonna teen

An Olmsted County judge denied former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper’s motion to dismiss 8 of the 9 charges against him.

As initially by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, KAAL, Roper is facing multiple serious charges, including manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, after being involved in a crash outside the Apache Mall that took the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores in May of 2024.

Judge Lisa R. Hayne also denied Roper’s motions to exclude evidence from trial, including his past record of speeding and crashes while on duty, and his termination from the state patrol.

The trial could be moved out of Olmsted County, Hayne ruled, at the agreement of all parties.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

Former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper filed a number of motions with the court seeking to dismiss 8 of the 9 charges against him.

According to court documents, Roper was chasing a driver that had allegedly committed a traffic offense on Highway 52. During the chase, Roper allegedly reached speeds of 135 MPH without activating his emergency lights, before exiting onto Highway 14, and crashing outside of the Apache Mall.

According to court documents, Roper is looking to dismiss 8 of the 9 charges against him, claiming the state failed to show probable cause for the charges and did not prove that Roper’s alleged negligence caused Flores’ death.

The motion does not contest Roper’s ninth charge — misdemeanor careless driving.

Roper’s defense is also seeking to block certain evidence at trial, including his past record of speeding and crashes while on duty, and his termination from the state patrol.

The defense is also seeking a change of venue, saying a fair trial in Olmsted County would be impossible given the amount of local media coverage of the case.

Roper’s next hearing is scheduled for November 21.