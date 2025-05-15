Olivia standoff leads to 1 arrest

A standoff in Olivia ended with one man in custody on Wednesday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 600 block of East Maple Avenue around 12:42 p.m. on a report that a man had been chased by another man with a knife, according to the Olivia Police Department.

Officials say a 22-year-old man called 911 and said that the suspect, a 26-year-old man, had run into the home on East Maple Avenue.

Negotiators were called in to talk with the suspect, Olivia police said. The suspect eventually came out of the home around 3:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The Olivia Police Department, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Emergency Response Team (BLRR ERU), the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olivia Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.