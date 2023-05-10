Olivia man to be sentenced for murder of 13-year-old boy, assault of boy’s mother

An Olivia, Minn. man is set to learn his future in court on Wednesday after being convicted of assaulting a woman and stabbing her son, according to Renville County court documents.

Court records show Houston Allen Morris, 39, will be sentenced in Renville County Court at 3 p.m.

In March of 2022, Morris was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent, one count of second-degree murder without intent, and one count of second-degree attempted murder, according to court documents.

Renville County court records show Morris accepted a plea deal on April 12 for one count of second-degree murder without intent and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The deal means the first count would be dismissed and Morris would spend 15 years in jail for the murder charge and 21 months for the assault.

The court still has to approve the plea as a part of Morris’ sentencing.

A criminal complaint states that law enforcement was called to 815 East Lincoln Avenue on March 24, 2022, for a report of a domestic violence situation. The caller identified himself as a 13-year-old boy, later identified as Isaac Hoff, who had been stabbed.

Upon arriving, court documents show Olivia police found a woman, later identified as Hoff’s mother, with a cut to her head and right finger, cuts on the palm of her hand, and several deep, purple bite marks on her left arm. She told officers that she had been arguing with Morris when he began strangling her with his hand, eventually hitting her on the head with a pipe. She added that at one point Morris picked up a metal bed frame and hit her on the head.

The woman told law enforcement she then got a knife from under her bed to use for protection. Morris took the knife from her and attempted to stab her, but he missed and instead hit Hoff’s chest. He was brought to the hospital, where he then died.

Documents show that Morris has a previous conviction for domestic assault. The woman he attacked had filed an order for protection against him, saying that Morris “verbally, physically assaulted me on several occasions and told me he was going to kill me. If he can’t have me, the world won’t. He has threatened to cut my head off. He has made comments while angry about killing my son. He has threatened my kids and using them against me… he has tried to stab me, punched me in my head six times while I was holding my daughter.” She added that knives have been used or threatened to be used in the past.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.