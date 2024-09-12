Officials searching for missing man out of Shakopee

Officials are asking for help finding a man who went missing from Shakopee on Thursday.

Ratta Chann, 39, was last seen on Fuller Street on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Chann is 5’7″ and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and green striped polo, a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

BCA officials say he does not have his medication and may not be very communicative.

Chann may be heading toward the Twin Cities, specifically the area of Dorothy Day Center and Union Gospel Mission.

If you see Chann, call Scott County dispatch at (952)-445-1411.