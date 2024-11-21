Officials searching for missing, endangered Sturgeon Lake man

Officials are searching for a missing and endangered man from Sturgeon Lake, who may be in Texas.

Harvey Ernest Pearson, 82, left Denham Crossing Road in Sturgeon Lake on Nov. 6, telling his friends and family he was going to Texas, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The next day, Pearson called his son and left a voicemail stating he was in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Since then, Pearson’s family and friends have not heard from him or been able to get a hold of him, which is unusual. The alert added that Pearson’s phone has now been shut off.

Pearson is vulnerable and has been having memory issues, forgetfulness and mood changes. He is 6’2″ and 235 pounds with blue eyes.

Pearson drives a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. If you have any information on Pearson’s whereabouts, call 320-629-8380.