Officials searching for missing, endangered St. Paul firefighter

Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing, endangered St. Paul firefighter and her vehicle.

Gloria Mae Clausen was last seen leaving her South St. Paul home during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). She was driving a 2008 white Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plates EHU489.

Investigators say Clausen was actively suicidal at the time of her disappearance, leaving behind personal effects and a letter to her family.

She is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Clausen is known to frequent parks, including dog parks, and enjoys walking outside.

If you have information surrounding the whereabouts of Gloria Clausen or her vehicle, please contact 911 immediately or the South St. Paul Police Department directly during business hours at 651-413-8300.

A Facebook account for Saint Paul Firefighters IAFF Local 21 says Clausen belongs to the union, and is asking the public to keep an eye out as well.