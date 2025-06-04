Officials say Sunday’s chance of rain will allow crews to makes gains on northern wildfires

An opportunity to make gains on the Jenkins Creek and Horse River fires in northern Minnesota could present itself on Sunday, but crews will need to deal with fire-favorable weather before then.

According to the National Incident Management Organization (NIMO), the next three to four days will have “moderate fire weather” in the area of the fires.

Still, with a chance of rain on Sunday, the team says the precipitation should provide an opportunity to make progress on the fires.

At the moment, the Jenkins Creek Fire remains at 16,091 acres in size, with 94% containment.

According to NIMO, crews are continuing to identify sources of heat in the fire and will be walking along its southwest perimeter to improve mapping of the fire.

Crews have been warned to stay vigilant as trees are now prone to being uprooted and falling due to the fire and recent bug-kill.

The much smaller Horse River Fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has also seen little change in the last few days.

Its size remains at 13 acres and is still uncontained. Crews did report no additional sources of heat outside the existing fire permitter and will be working to improve their mapping of said permitter on Wednesday.