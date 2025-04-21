Officials concerned for health, safety of missing Moorhead teen

Moorhead police are searching for a missing 14-year-old whose health and safety are believed to be in immediate jeopardy.

Arissa Mohamad left her home on the 3400 block of 10th Street South on Sunday morning or Saturday night, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Mohamed is 5’7″ tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last known to be wearing sleepwear, white athletic shoes and a black backpack.

Mohamed does not have her cell phone, the BCA said.

Anyone with information about Mohamad’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.