Officials asking for help finding missing woman in her 20s

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Acelind Evenstad was last seen at her home in rural Webster, Minnesota, on March 30, according to an alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Evenstad is 5’5″ tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information about Evenstad’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391.