Officials asking for help finding missing 15-year-old from North Branch

North Branch law enforcement is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old who was last seen during the overnight hours Monday.

Grace Brown was last seen wearing a white coat and blue jeans. She is 5’2″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Brown was reported missing from the 30000 block of Clara Avenue, the BCA said.

If you have seen Brown or know where she is, please contact the North Branch Police Department at 651-257-4100.