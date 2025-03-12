Missing 15-year-old from Savage found safely

UPDATE: Savage city officials said that Abdiwahid has been found safe and is being reunited with his family.

The Savage Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old who was last seen at a laundromat on Tuesday afternoon.

Abdiwahid Ahmed was last seen by his family at 2:54 p.m., leaving a laundromat in Savage. Surveillance video from the area shows Ahmed getting into a vehicle in the laundromat parking lot, according to SPD.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Kia Sorento from between 2009 and 2015 and was last seen heading eastbound toward Burnsville.

Ahmed is 5’2″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, pants and shoes.

Ahmed’s family says this behavior is not normal as he has never run away before, according to SPD.

His family also said Ahmed doesn’t have a phone and they don’t think he communicated with anyone before leaving or getting in the vehicle.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Abdiwahid’s whereabouts or who may have seen the vehicle in question to contact the Savage Police Department immediately at 952-882-2600 or call 911.