Officer was justified in shooting back at suspect in Oakdale standoff, Washington County Attorney says

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson on Monday announced that his office has determined that an Oakdale officer was justified when he fired a shot at a suspect during a standoff in March.

Courtesy of Washington County Jail

The suspect, 25-year-old Davione Leeante Malone, was not injured.

As previously reported, Oakdale police responded to a 911 call on March 11 in which the caller said Malone was threatening a woman with a gun. Court officials say he was prohibited from having contact with the woman due to a domestic abuse no-contact order.

The woman and her 1-year-old grandchild were in a car with Malone. When officers tried to surround the car, he sped off.

Eventually, Malone drove to the woman’s house, which is also located in Oakdale.

When Malone got out of his car, prosecutors say he fired a shot at Oakdale officer Andrew Dickman, who was still in his squad car. The bullet hit the squad’s right front fender and ricocheted into the passenger-side mirror.

Dickman fired a shot back, and Malone, who wasn’t hit by the bullet, ran into the house. The woman got her grandchild out of the car and ran to the police.

Malone then fired three more shots from a window of the home toward officers, prosecutors said.

After a several-hour standoff, Malone was arrested. Officers recovered a black .22 handgun and spent shell casings from the home.

The woman told police that while in the car with Malone, they started seeing squad cars, and he said, “I’m tired of them following me,” and “I’ll die before I got back to prison.”

“Mr. Malone fired multiple rounds at police officers who were protecting a vulnerable woman and child,” Magnuson said. “The use of violence — and especially firearms — against police officers is completely unacceptable. These officers were simply trying to do their jobs and go home to their families at the end of their shifts. Instead, their lives were needlessly placed in grave danger. I am grateful to the work of Officer Dickman and his colleagues for their valor and skill in apprehending the shooter. My office will do everything we can to ensure that justice is done.”

Malone was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, four counts of first-degree assault and illegal firearm possession. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.