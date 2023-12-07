Officer, suspect hurt after shooting in St. Paul

A shooting left an officer and a suspect injured Thursday afternoon in St. Paul. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near Marshall and Cretin Avenues. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene.

Here’s another vantage point. Seeing @sppdmn and Metro Transit Police on scene pic.twitter.com/9ZP3O1bfC7 — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) December 7, 2023

Police say there isn’t any current threat to the public, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident.

Police haven’t yet released any other details but are expected to provide more information at a later time.

A spokesperson for the University of St. Thomas says the university issued an alert advising students, staff and the UST community to avoid that area at this time. There has been no impact on classes, the university confirmed.

The @MnDPS_BCA will be conducting the investigation related to this incident.



Watch here for information about a media availability later tonight. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 7, 2023

Chopper 5 flies above an active scene at Cretin and Marshall Avenues in St. Paul on Dec. 7, 2023.

This is a breaking news story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather more information and will provide the latest updates on air and online.