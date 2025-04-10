Officer and injured suspect involved in Crookston use-of-force identified

The officer involved in a use-of-force incident in Crookston has been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as the agency continues to investigate the incident.

According to the BCA, the officer was identified as Sean Murphy of the Crookston Police Department. Murphy has been in law enforcement for seven years and is currently on standard critical incident leave.

The man who was shot and injured by Murphy has been identified by the BCA as 34-year-old Caleb Coffey of Oklahoma. Coffey has been released from the hospital and is currently in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

According to the BCA, the incident unfolded when U.S. Customs and Border Protection began a vehicle pursuit with Coffey in North Dakota at the Pembina Port of Entry near Canada Monday morning. The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies, leading authorities through Marshall County, MN and into Polk County, MN.

While driving through Polk County on Highway 75 through Crookston, law enforcement was able to stop Coffey’s vehicle just west of the city, according to the BCA.

Authorities say that after being stopped, Coffey got out of his vehicle with a handgun, and at one point, Murphy fired his weapon, striking Coffey.

Coffey was given medical assistance and taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

At this time, the BCA says it is still investigating the incident and will provide its findings and recommendation to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is finished.