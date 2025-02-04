Office of Cannabis Management to accept business license applications beginning Feb.18

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management(OCM) has announced it will be accepting applications for Cannabis business licenses later this month.

From Feb. 18 until March 14, OCM says it will accept applications for cannabis business licenses.

During that time frame, OCM will accept applications both from verified social equity applicants and from any applicant seeking to participate in general licensing.

Those pursuing general licensing include a variety of license types, including: microbusiness, mezzobusiness, cultivator, manufacturer, retailer, wholesaler, transporter, testing facility, delivery service and medical cannabis combination business.

“Prospective business owners are eager to get started, and applying for a license sets them on a path to launching their business,” said Eric Taubel, OCM interim director. “Getting licenses out the door and into the hands of qualified applicants is our priority as we approach the launch of Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis industry.”

There will be a limit on certain licenses issued during the application window:

Mezzobusiness: 50

Cultivator: 25

Manufacturer: 12

Retailer: 75

Microbusinesses, wholesalers, transporters, testing facilities, delivery services and medical cannabis combination business licenses will not have a limit.

Statutory caps are in place through July 1, 2026. After that date, OCM will examine market performance and decisions on adjusting the number of capped licenses will be made at that time.

More details on the application process can be found HERE.