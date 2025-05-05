Office of Cannabis Management sets June 5 lottery for some licenses

Entrepreneurs waiting for their chance to get rolling in Minnesota’s recreational cannabis market will find out in a month if they get to be among the first marijuana businesses in the state.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management announced on Monday that it will hold its first lotteries for cannabis business applicants on June 5. The agency will draw from two pools: social equity applicants and general applicants for cultivator, manufacturer and mezzobusiness licenses.

Officials say choosing from these groups is meant to give social equity applicants to get a head start in the industry and establish a supply chain for the cannabis retail market. A social equity lottery was originally set for November, but a lawsuit put that on hold.

Social equity applicants not chosen on June 5 will get a second chance during a general lottery held later in the summer.

“Today’s announcement reflects the office’s goal to license the supply chain from the starting points in order to foster an equitable cannabis market that prioritizes public health and safety, consumer confidence, and market integrity,” interim OCM Director Eric Taubel said.

General applicants will be notified in the coming weeks whether they are approved for the lottery.