Off-duty officer had gun pointed at him by family member before he opened fire, BCA says

An off-duty Minneapolis police officer woke up to his relative pointing a gun at him and fired his weapon in response, according to an update from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A news release from the BCA names Ernesto Del Villar, 30, as a relative of the off-duty officer.

Both men reportedly fired their weapons during the incident, but no one was injured.

Del Villar surrendered to authorities following a brief standoff. He is currently in custody and faces second-degree assault and domestic assault charges.

Investigators say they recovered “three handguns and several cartridge casings at the scene.”

The BCA adds that the off-duty officer was not wearing a body camera, but investigators are reviewing all available video evidence as part of the investigation.

No uniformed officers used force or fired their weapons during the incident, the news release states.

The off-duty officer, who hasn’t been identified, is reportedly on standard administrative leave and fired a personal handgun during the incident.