Oakdale couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Dakota County authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred Sunday in Empire.

Deputies responded to a report of a dead man and woman being found in a farm field southwest of 210th Street East and Clayton Avenue around 8 p.m.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner stated in a report that 27-year-old Payao Vang died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

65-year-old Smith Coop Brown also died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner listed his death as a suicide.

The son of the deceased told police he became worried about his father and stepmother when they didn’t return home to Oakdale after going to their leased farm plot in Dakota County.

He and another family member went to the farm and found them dead in the field.

Investigators believe that Brown shot Vang before shooting himself.

Authorities said one gun was found in Brown’s hand, and one was found in his jacket pocket.