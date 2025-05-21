Oak Grove home and business damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Dozens of firefighters battled flames overnight in Oak Grove after a home and business caught fire.

Oak Grove Fire Chief Rob Engler tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at least 75 firefighters battled the flames for several hours near Rum River and Viking Boulevard NW.

Chief Engler says crews were called just before 11 p.m. Arriving crews found flames moving to the very large home, where he says a business also operates.

Oak Grove, Elk River and departments from other surrounding communities were called in due to the amount of water needed to put out the flames.

Investigators are still working to find out what started the fire.