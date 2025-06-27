Nurses in Duluth, Superior set to go on strike beginning July 8

Thousands of nurses and other health care workers at Essentia Health and Aspirus Health facilities in the Twin Ports could soon go on strike.

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have been in contract negotiations with 16 Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, and on Friday, MNA President Chris Rubesch said the union is giving Essentia and Aspirus until July 8 to remedy what they call unfair labor practices.

“We’re tired of working short-staffed. We’re tired of calling management for help and being told there is nothing they can do. We’re tired of being told that we’re skilled, valued nurses but having our clinical judgment for assessing patient care needs ignored,” Rubesch said.

The strike goes into effect at 7 a.m. July 8 for staff at Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Duluth Hospital, Miller-Dwan Hospital and St. Mary’s – Superior Hospital and Aspirus Health St. Luke’s Hospital. Nurses at six Essentia clinics, hospice and surgery facilities will also join the strike.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Essentia and Aspirus St. Luke’s for comment and is awaiting a response.

MNA members in the metro also authorized a strike on Tuesday, but they have yet to announce a strike as negotiations continue. Rubesch said “an overwhelming majority” of union members at each facility voted in favor of authorizing a strike.