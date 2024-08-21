Northfield farmer raising turkeys to be pardoned at White House this Thanksgiving

It’s a great tradition and Northfield turkey farmer John Zimmerman has the honor of going to Washington this year.

When the Minnesota State Fair starts tomorrow, the National Turkey Federation wants you to enjoy a tasty pulled turkey sandwich or a turkey leg.

They also want you to help name the two Minnesota turkeys that will be pardoned by the president at the White House this Thanksgiving.

John Zimmerman estimates he’s raised four to five million turkeys over the last 20 years on his Northfield farm but a special flock this year is getting extra attention.

“So, as chairman of the National Turkey Federation, myself and my family have the honor of raising the Presidential National Thanksgiving Turkey flock.”

John Zimmerman has selected 44 baby turkeys. Only two will be chosen for a presidential pardon.

“So it takes about 19 weeks to get the birds up to a full weight of about 40 pounds… so these birds are roughly three weeks old now,” John said. “There will be a presidential turkey and an alternate that will actually travel out to Washington, D.C. in early November.”

But there’s work to be done before that.

“So we’re handling them every day and getting them used to people,” said John.

John has a special crew to help with the socializing — his son Grant and some neighbor kids.

“So we come and play with them every day and just sit down on the mats and let them get used to us,” Grant said.

“There will be differences noted that certain birds may be a little bit more calm or a little bit more friendly, and we’ll slowly pick out the best birds that are the most easy to handle and the least, maybe we’ll say the most relaxed,” said John.

This continues a tradition that began in 1947 when the National Turkey Federation first presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey to President Harry Truman.