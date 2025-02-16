Northern Minnesota snowmobile crash leaves woman with serious injuries

A woman was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 p.m., law enforcement responded to a snowmobile accident on the Arrowhead trail, just north of Orr, Minn.

Officials learned that a 62-year-old woman from Shoreview was seriously injured after hitting a tree on the snowmobile she was driving.

The woman was brought by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.