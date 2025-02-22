Northern Minnesota snowmobile crash leaves 72-year-old man dead

A snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota on Thursday night left a 72-year-old man dead.

At around 9:15 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to Crane Lake Township for a snowmobile crash.

Officials say the man was riding with his friends when he veered off the trail and hit a tree. The man’s friends provided medical aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.

The man died of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Law enforcement said that speed may have been a factor in the crash.