Northern Minnesota fire that burned 186 acres is now 100% contained

The ‘Fry Fire’ burning in northern Minnesota is now 100% contained.

Fire officials issued an update, saying the footprint of the fire is smaller than they initially thought and that it was completely contained Saturday night.

Due to more accurate mapping, about 186 acres (46 acres prescribed and 137 acres wildfire) burned over the last few days just west of Isabella on the Superior National Forest.

Officials state that there is no immediate threat to private property or structures.

The fire started during a prescribed burn in the area.

