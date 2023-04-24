Northern Lights on display in Minnesota

The Northern Lights put on a show for Minnesotans Sunday night.

Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is the result of the interaction between the Sun and Earth’s outer atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service. The lights can be shown dancing and displaying vibrant green, purple, and pink colors.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers sent in photos they captured of the green and purple sky.

Courtesy: Chad Priestly Courtesy: Chad Priestley Courtesy: Tim Montgomery Courtesy: Alex Walker via Twitter Courtesy: Alex Walker via Twitter Courtesy: Alex Walker via Twitter Courtesy: Tom Grier via Twitter Courtesy: Shannon Johnson Courtesy: Karen Lloyd Courtesy: Karen Lloyd Courtesy: Karen Lloyd

Caught this at 11:20 in White Bear Lake. pic.twitter.com/4WBQ3SryMo — Weatherwatcher Wendy (@WeatherwatcherW) April 24, 2023 Courtesy: Ken Barlow via Twitter

To see the Northern Lights more clearly, stargazers should take a drive away from cities in order to view the sky with less light pollution.