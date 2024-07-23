Northern lights expected to return to Minnesota Tuesday night

You may see the Aurora Borealis tonight!

Those hoping to see the Northern Lights in Minnesota again may get their wish Tuesday night.

According to NASA, the Northern Lights are predicted to make an appearance after being seen earlier this year.

If the skies are clear, the best time to try to catch the lights would be around 10-11 p.m. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s. CLICK HERE for the latest conditions.

