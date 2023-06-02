Northbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville, Bloomington to be closed this weekend

Drivers traveling between Burnsville and Bloomington will have to find an alternate route if they typically drive on northbound I-35W.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, this closure is the second of three weekend closures for the roadway between I-35E and I-494.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the road and also improving ramps, signals and sidewalks in some areas.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, and will also include northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street as well as the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street.

However, there will be local access to northbound I-35W at 82nd Street by using Lyndale Avenue.

The following ramps and lanes will stay closed after the weekend closure:

Right acceleration/deceleration lane on northbound I-35W between 106th Street and 98th Street

Ramp from 106th Street to northbound I-35W

Northbound I-35W to 98th Street

The agency says the third weekend closure on this stretch of roadway is expected to happen sometime in June.

In addition, MnDOT says there will be weekend closures in the southbound direction later this summer on I-35W in the same area.