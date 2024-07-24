North Mankato police investigating suspected homicide, 41-year-old arrested

North Mankato police are investigating a suspected homicide.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hoover Drive around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a woman called and asked for help. When they got to the building, the woman brought them to an apartment, where a 27-year-old man was found deceased.

A 41-year-old man was also in the apartment at the time and was arrested, police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in processing the scene and determining what happened.