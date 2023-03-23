North High School student-athlete hurt in Minneapolis shooting

A north Minneapolis high school dual-athlete is recovering in the hospital after being shot several times Wednesday night.

Family and coaches identified the gunshot victim as Cashmere Hamilton Grunau.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to Jessica Grunau, the victim’s family member, over the phone Thursday morning. She said he’s still in the hospital, but is doing OK.

Coaches and players describe the 16-year-old star football lineman and wrestler as a leader and someone who brings life into every room during tough times in the North High School community.

It’s a family formed on the football field. Teammates Khalil Brown and Grunau were often side by side on the gridiron.

Minneapolis North High School student Cashmere Grunau, 16, is recovering after he was shot three times in the legs Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Courtesy photo)

“We are brothers to each other. We look to each other as brothers,” Brown said. “He’s a great guy and a good motivator.”

On Wednesday, Brown got the worst news a teammate could get: Grunau was the victim in a shooting.

Minneapolis police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. near North Oliver and Eighth avenues Wednesday night.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera spotted a crime lab truck near the scene Thursday afternoon.

“You feel sad really about this community. You can’t even walk around here anymore without getting shot,” Brown said.

North coaches confirmed Grunau was shot three times in the legs.

“It’s tough for everybody, but our coaches do a good job bringing us together as a unit and telling us we got to get through this together,” said Kevin Wiseman, North High School football team assistant coach. “I cried. Our coaching staff feels that we are their protectors.”

Wiseman said the incident brings back painful memories.

Grunau’s teammate, Deshaun Hill Jr., was shot and killed at a bus stop in north Minneapolis just last February.

Wiseman said these incidents are happening so often it’s hard to heal.

“It’s stressful for the kids. They’re reaching out, and they’re crying out. They’re trying to find a way right now,” he said.

Coaches and teammates said they’re hopeful Grunau will recover and make it back to the football field.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS checked in with Minneapolis police, and they said this incident is still an open investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.