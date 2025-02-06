North Branch Area Public Schools cancel classes Thursday due to power outage

North Branch Area Public Schools reports classes won’t be held Thursday due to a power outage.

The school district is asking that no students, teachers, or staff arrive at school on Thursday due to the outage, adding that their early childhood programs, school-age care, community education programs, and all other activities would not be held.

According to East Central Energy, 807 customers are without power in North Branch, which supports a population of just over 10,000 people.

East Central Energy currently lists the outage as an “emergency planned outage” for equipment repairs.