Non-fatal shooting injures 1 in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department says one person was injured early Sunday morning in an alleged shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South after they received a ShotSpotter activation around 12:47 a.m.

While officers located evidence of gunfire, they did not locate any apparent victims.

That was until officers were notified that a man had arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows it was a verbal argument that escalated to a shooting.

Investigators are looking to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.