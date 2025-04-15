Nobles County deputy in critical condition following Sunday crash

A Nobles County deputy is in critical condition following a crash on Sunday evening.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a 63-year-old Sioux Falls woman was driving a Chevy Equinox westbound on I-90 around 4:30 p.m. when she hit a Dodge Durango squad car occupied by 30-year-old Nobles County Deputy Arnold Logan Waldner.

Deputy Waldner, who has been with the sheriff’s office for two years, was brought to Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevy was minorly injured, according to Nobles County Sheriff Ryan Kruger.

“Please continue to hold Deputy Waldner in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Kruger said.

A fund account for Waldner has been set up at 1st State Bank Southwest in Worthington, Minn. To donate, stop by the bank or call 507-376-9747.