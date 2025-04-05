No serious injuries after crash between train, semi-truck in Brown County
There were no serious injuries after a collision between a semi-truck and train in Brown County on Friday afternoon.
At about 2:13 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received report of a crash involving a semi-truck and train on the 24100 block of U.S. Highway 14 in Sleepy Eye.
Authorities say that an International Harvester semi tractor-trailer going west on U.S. Highway 14 was trying to turn into a business when it was hit by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged; however, everyone involved was treated at the scene for minor injuries.