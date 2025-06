Everyone made it out safely from a multi-unit building that had a fire early Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire broke out around 6 a.m. in the two-story residence at 2435 Portland Avenue.

The fire, which was on the second floor, was extinguished by fire crews, who performed an overhaul to ensure there were no additional hotspots in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.