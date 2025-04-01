No jail time for woman who swapped places with twin in fatal buggy crash

Sarah Beth Petersen has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for her role in a fatal Fillmore County buggy crash that took place in 2023.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, KAAL, Petersen will also serve 120 days of house arrest and faces a fine of $1500.

In February, Petersen pleaded guilty to two counts of taking responsibility for criminal acts–great bodily harm, any amount of schedule 1 or 2 substance in body.

Petersen originally faced 16 charges for telling Fillmore County law enforcement that she, not her identical twin sister, Samantha, had caused the crash that killed two children in an Amish buggy on County Road 1.

Court documents say law enforcement uncovered the swap when a witness at the scene described the driver as a woman wearing a Hy-Vee employee shirt. A bodycam worn by a deputy at the scene showed that it had been Samantha Peterson who had been wearing that shirt until she changed it a short time later.

Authorities also said a deputy’s digital recorder in the squad car caught the sisters talking. During that conversation, the criminal complaint states that Samantha Petersen said, “I think that one of the guys is on to me, but I don’t really care,” and “There’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us, so they can’t tell.”

Additionally, Samantha Petersen reportedly told a human resources member at Hy-Vee that she “just killed two Amish people” and added that she was high on meth.

When asked why Sarah Peterson would take the fall for her twin, the employee replied that it was likely because Samantha took care of her children while she was in prison and the twin may feel the need to return the favor.

Charging documents also state that Samantha Petersen had used her phone to search, “What happens if you get in an accident with an Amish buggy and kill two people,” “how to lock an iPhone cops have,” and “if you hit a buggy and kill two people are you going to prison?”

Petersen will report to Fillmore County Jail by April 25.